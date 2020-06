Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 14:27 Hits: 5

Democratic Republic of Congo declared a new Ebola epidemic on Monday in the western city of Mbandaka, more than 1,000 km (620 miles) away from an ongoing outbreak of the same deadly virus in the east.

