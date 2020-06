Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 15:57 Hits: 5

For the first time since 1990, Hong Kong police rejected an application to hold a Tiananmen Square vigil. Feeling the pressure from Beijing's increased reach and presence, Hong Kong residents are rushing to apply for British passports.

