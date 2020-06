Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 15:57 Hits: 6

Much emphasis has been placed on building lab capacity for polymerase chain reaction tests, the gold standard for detecting the COVID-19 virus. But such a strategy is unlikely to prove politically and financially sustainable. And too many people would still die.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/serology-tests-to-protect-elderly-from-covid19-by-simon-johnson-et-al-2020-06