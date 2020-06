Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 12:42 Hits: 5

In a powerful address among people in Minneapolis protesting the police murder of George Floyd, activist and former Women’s March co-chair Tamika Mallory demanded, “Charge the cops. … Charge them in every city across America where our people are being murdered.”

