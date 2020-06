Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 09:47 Hits: 3

"There's no relief for me that I live in Germany," writes DW's Chiponda Chimbelu, as he reflects on the European reaction to the killing of George Floyd. It's a moment for Europe to reflect on its own racism, he adds.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-george-floyd-killing-opens-racism-wounds-for-european-blacks/a-53648169?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf