Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 11:06 Hits: 4

Despite a surge in COVID-19 infections, the Indian government plans to lift lockdown measures, which were imposed to contain the virus spread. Health experts are skeptical of the move. Murali Krishnan reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-is-it-too-early-to-ease-lockdown-restrictions-in-india/a-53648941?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf