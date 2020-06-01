'America is suffocating': Country at tipping point as protests spread

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 09:08 Hits: 3

IN THE PAPERS, Monday, June 1: Newspapers see the United States at a breaking point as the twin crises of police violence and the coronavirus outbreak "put America's deep racial inequalities in stark relief", as The New York Times puts it. Israeli papers draw a parallel between the killing of George Floyd and the killing of an unarmed Palestinian man by Israeli police. And SpaceX astronauts rocketed to the ISS with a dinosaur.

