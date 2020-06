Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 11:03 Hits: 4

France will enter its second phase of lockdown easing on Tuesday, after an initial loosening of restrictions on May 11, as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to diminish in the country according to official figures.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200601-france-set-to-lift-more-covid-19-restrictions-what-you-need-to-know-for-phase-2