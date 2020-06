Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 11:10 Hits: 5

PARIS/KARACHI (Reuters) - Air crash investigators were en route from Pakistan to France on Monday with two 'black box' flight recorders of a Pakistani airliner that crashed in a residential area while trying to land in the port city of Karachi last month, airport officials said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/01/black-boxes-from-crashed-pakistan-jet-head-to-france-for-analysis