Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 09:05 Hits: 4

WARSAW: Poland's national airline LOT may resume international flights in the next few weeks, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said on Monday (Jun 1), as the country gradually lifts restrictions imposed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. State-controlled LOT restarted flights between the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/polish-airlines-may-resume-international-flights-in-weeks-12792036