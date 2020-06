Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 09:13 Hits: 4

Whether the problem is COVID-19 or climate change, corporate volunteerism and philanthropy cannot solve it. To benefit from the full might of America’s famed private-sector dynamism will require marshaling the power of the federal government to repurpose private capital and energy in support of a massive social undertaking.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/deep-roots-of-disastrous-us-covid19-response-by-roman-frydman-and-gernot-wagner-2020-05