The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'I Took the Helmet Off and Laid the Batons Down': Michigan Sheriff and Police Didn't Disperse Their Town's Protest—They Joined It

Category: World Hits: 0

Common Dreams staff
"Do I think this has solved the issue between police and unarmed black, human beings? No. But I do believe that this type of leadership is a positive step in the right direction and gives me hope for black men and women around the world and for all of humanity."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/05/31/i-took-helmet-and-laid-batons-down-michigan-sheriff-and-police-didnt-disperse-their?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version