Twitter Warns Trump Tweet Glorifies Violence as He Signs Executive Order to Weaken Social Media

As President Trump calls Minneapolis protesters ”THUGS” and tweets, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Twitter flags the tweet with a warning it glorifies violence, just as Trump signs an executive order to punish social media companies for how they monitor content. “Trump has prospered through his use of social media and its attention-hoarding algorithms to basically disinform and misinform people,” says Ramesh Srinivasan, professor in the Department of Information Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

