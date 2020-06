Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 02:56 Hits: 5

Teachers are scared and angry. They feel out of their depth having to make "life or death" decisions for their pupils and themselves. The British government, however, is sticking to its plans to gradually reopen schools.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/school-s-out-teachers-in-england-blast-unsafe-reopening-plans/a-53611692?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf