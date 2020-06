Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 05:06 Hits: 5

Peaceful protests took place across US cities, but pockets of looting prompted officials to introduce curfews to avoid violence. President Trump blamed the far left for violence, while others pointed to the far right.

