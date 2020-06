Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 08:36 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: A 35-year-old man was detained on suspicion of embezzling more than RM700,000 from a company selling medical supplies.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/01/man-nabbed-for-embezzling-rm700k-from-medical-supplies-company