Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 08:12 Hits: 5

MOSCOW: Russia will start administering its first approved antiviral drug to treat coronavirus patients next week, its state financial backer told Reuters, a move it described as "a game changer" that should speed a return to normal economic life. Russian hospitals can begin giving the drug to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-after-approving-japanese-covid-19-drug-to-roll-out-game-12791558