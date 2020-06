Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 08:07 Hits: 9

In a fast-evolving crisis like a pandemic, GDP and other conventional economic metrics are simply too slow to be useful for policymakers who need to make decisions about when to lock down and reopen parts of the economy. Fortunately, real-time mobility data has opened a window into the world that COVID-19 has wrought.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/pandemic-economy-data-visualizations-by-michael-spence-and-chen-long-2020-06