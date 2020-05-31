Riot or Resistance? How Media Frames Unrest in Minneapolis Will Shape Public’s View of Protest

Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park in the early morning hours of May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across country, protests against Floyd's death have set off days and nights of rage as the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans involving the police. Earlier yesterday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)