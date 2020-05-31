Michigan sheriff joins George Floyd protesters in viral video: 'Let's walk'

Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 19:45 Hits: 7

Protesters seeking justice for George Floyd marched across the nation over the weekend. In numerous viral videos and photos, police appear to contribute to chaos and violence, including against both bystanders and protesters. There have been widespread reports of journalists being targeted by police while covering protests, as well. In the Flint, Michigan area, however, protesters marched to Police Headquarters, carrying signs and chanting. According to local outlet NBC News 25, police originally had on riot gear. Protesters reportedly sat down to show peace, and Genessee County Sheriff Chris Swanson actually joined the protesters and walked with them, as reported by local outlet ABC 12. Swanson, who according to Detroit News has been on the force for two decades, removed his helmet. Other officers chatted with protesters, and some exchanged fist bumps.

“This is the way it’s supposed to be,” Swanson said, as reported by MLive. “The police working with the community. When we see injustice, we call it out on the police side and on the community side.”

"We want to be with y'all for real so I took the helmet off and laid the batons down. I want to make this a parade,” Swanson says on video. “Not a protest." Swanson high-fives multiple protesters, as well as poses for selfies.

At the end of the march, Swanson addressed the crowd. "We can’t forget on all our police cars across the nation, it says protect and serve. That means all people deserve the same dignity and you can’t call out what’s wrong and try to make it right,” he said to cheers in the clip above. “And that’s the magic we saw tonight. We marched, not one ounce of damage, nobody’s arrested, nobody got hurt, this is the way it’s supposed to be."

