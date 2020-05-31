Trump takes to Twitter to claim he will designate 'Antifa' as a 'terrorist organization'

Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 21:15 Hits: 5

On Sunday, Donald Trump tweeted that he was going to designate Antifa (which stands for anti-fascist) as a terrorist organization. There’s a lot to unpack there, but the most foundational point is that, as reported by Axios, under existing law the federal government can actually only designate foreign (meaning: not wholly domestic) entities as terrorist organizations. The other important note is that Antifa is, by its very nature, a movement without organized leaders or members. Participants range under a wide-umbrella of values, generally centered around opposing neo-Nazism and white supremacy. It’s also unclear whether Antifa members have actually been at various protests.

With that in mind, let’s dig into what Trump, and others, been saying about Antifa and protests for justice for George Floyd.

Here is that tweet from Trump.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. May 31, 2020

And a quick response from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Terrorism is an inherently political label, easily abused and misused. LetÃ¢Â�Â�s be clear: There is no legal authority for designating a domestic group. Any such designation would raise significant due process and First Amendment concerns. https://t.co/SJpT7sHs4p May 31, 2020

What spurred Trump’s tweet? Though Trump’s statement on Saturday got less mainstream media attention, he actually referenced Antifa after the SpaceX launch. As reported by The Washington Post, on Saturday, Trump said: “The violence and vandalism is being led by Antifa and other radical left-wing groups who are terrorizing the innocent, destroying jobs, hurting businesses and burning down buildings.” He also suggested that “what we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with the memory of George Floyd.”

Trump also tweeted this yesterday.

ItÃ¢Â�Â�s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. DonÃ¢Â�Â�t lay the blame on others! May 30, 2020

In fact, Trump tweeted about this idea in 2019.

Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job! July 27, 2019

On Saturday, Attorney General Bill Barr gave a statement that referenced “Antifa-like tactics” at protests, as reported by ABC News: “Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda. In many places it appears the violence is planned, organized and driven by anarchic and left extremist groups, far left extremist groups using Antifa-like tactics, many of whom traveled from outside the state to promote the violence.”

National security adviser Robert O’Brien also brought up Antifa today. When he appeared on CNN’s State of the Union this morning, O’Brien claimed: "This is being driven by Antifa.” He added: “This is a destructive force of radical—I don't even know if we want to call them leftists. Whatever they are, they're—they're militants who are coming in and burning our cities, and we're going to get to the bottom of it." He also claimed he “hadn’t seen reports on far-right groups.”

STEPHANOPOULOS: Your own government is warning that domestic terrorists from the far-right are involved in these riots as well. It's not just antifa. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER O'BRIEN: "Listen, everything I've seen & the reports we're receiving is that this is antifa." pic.twitter.com/VDla2TaliI May 31, 2020

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio also tweeted about Antifa.

Growing signs that far-left militant Antifa groups are taking advantage of the rightful outrage over Mr. FloydÃ¢Â�Â�s murder to incite violence at protests. We must not allow these violent radicals to distract from or harm the effort to address the real & legitimate issues of race. May 30, 2020

Mind you, reports of journalists being targeted by police while covering protests continue to come in. Videos and photos of chaos and violence escalated by police across the nation have gone viral at this point as well.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1949130