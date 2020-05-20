The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As NYC Subway Closures Force Unhoused People into Packed Shelters, Advocates Demand Permanent Homes

For the first time in its 115-year history, this month New York City began shutting down its subway system overnight. The unprecedented move has left unhoused people who rely on the trains for shelter suddenly with nowhere to go, and made them even more vulnerable as the coronavirus continues to spread. “The situation is concerning,” says emergency physician Dr. Kelly Doran, who has joined advocates in calling on New York to do more to protect unhoused people from infection. We also speak with Josh Dean, executive director of the homeless advocacy group Human.NYC.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/20/homelessness

