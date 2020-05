Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 13:57 Hits: 1

U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, who is on trial in Russia on an espionage charge, has undergone an “emergency” hernia surgery after experiencing “severe abdominal pain.”

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-citizen-whelan-accused-of-spying-in-russia-undergoes-hernia-surgery/30641891.html