Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 15:19 Hits: 1

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has said that a mass shooting incident in the town of Brovary near the capital is linked to corruption among Kyiv city and region's authorities.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukrainian-interior-minister-says-shooting-in-kyiv-region-linked-to-corruption/30642036.html