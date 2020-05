Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 19:24 Hits: 1

After being delayed by bad weather, the Falcon 9 rocket has lifted off from Florida — the first launch of astronauts into orbit by a private firm. It's also NASA's first human spaceflight from US soil in nearly a decade.

