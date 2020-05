Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 08:50 Hits: 5

An essential part of life for a city renowned for its eating and drinking culture, Paris’s restaurants, cafés and bars will reopen on June 2, but only for seating outside – on the grounds that Covid-19 is believed to spread more easily inside.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200531-the-soul-of-our-city-paris-restaurants-and-caf%C3%A9s-to-reopen-for-terrace-only-service