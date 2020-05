Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 09:41 Hits: 6

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's mosques opened their doors to worshippers on Sunday for the first time in more than two months as the kingdom, the birthplace of Islam, eased restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus.

