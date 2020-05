Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 09:42 Hits: 9

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spain's prime minister said on Sunday he will ask parliament to agree to a last two-week extension of the state of emergency lockdown until 21st June, after which the government will no longer restrict citizens' movements, newspaper El Pais reported.

