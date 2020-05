Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 08:50 Hits: 6

MELBOURNE: Australia would welcome an official invitation to the Group of Seven (G7) nations and there has been contact on the matter between the prime minister and the United States, a government spokesman said on Sunday (May 31). "The G7 has been a topic of recent high-level exchanges," the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-would-welcome-official-invitation-to-g7-says-12788926