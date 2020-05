Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 16:12 Hits: 1

U.S. law enforcement officials often ask that people reserve judgment and stay calm when videos of police brutality surface. But the George Floyd case has drawn prompt denunciations from police chiefs across the nation.

