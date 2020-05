Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 13:35 Hits: 2

Britain, France, and Germany have criticized a decision by the United States to end sanctions waivers for companies from countries that remain in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/britain-france-germany-regret-u-s-decision-to-end-sanctions-waivers-on-iran-s-nuclear-program/30643421.html