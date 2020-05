Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 02:25 Hits: 5

NEW YORK — As of this week, at least 21,000 New Yorkers are dead from COVID-19, with a few dozen added to the city’s count every day. More than 3,000…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/why-nyc-suffered-when-other-cities-were-spared-by-covid-19/