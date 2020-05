Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 23:19 Hits: 6

The "Islamic State" group has claimed responsibility for a minibus explosion that left two dead and seven injured in Kabul. The vehicle was carrying employees of a local television station.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-journalist-killed-in-kabul-roadside-bombing/a-53636212?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf