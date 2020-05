Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 00:03 Hits: 6

Brazil has recorded a record number of new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours. Authorities are concerned that ongoing protests across the US will lead to fresh outbreaks of coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-global-cases-pass-6-million/a-53636403?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf