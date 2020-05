Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 08:36 Hits: 7

MANILA: Philippine police have arrested 90 Chinese for running an online gambling hub without permits and for violating quarantine restrictions, officials said on Sunday (May 31).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2020/05/31/philippine-police-arrest-90-chinese-two-malaysians-for-illegal-gambling