Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 06:31 Hits: 7

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he will delay the G7 summit scheduled to take place in June and invite other countries -- including Russia -- to join the meeting.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-says-he-will-delay-g7-summit-and-invite-other-countries-12788630