Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 08:22 Hits: 7

MINNEAPOLIS: Two members of a Reuters TV crew were hit by rubber bullets and injured in Minneapolis on Saturday night (May 30) when police moved into an area occupied by about 500 protesters in the southwest of the city shortly after the 8pm curfew. Footage taken by cameraman Julio-Cesar Chavez ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/reuters-cameraman-hit-by-rubber-bullets-as-police-disperse-12788762