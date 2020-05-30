The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Another Uprising Was Inevitable

Zenobia Jeffries Warfield
A person wears a mask that reads "I CAN'T BREATHE" as demonstrators continue to protest the death of George Floyd following a night of rioting on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd's death. Chauvin has been accused of kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and 3 other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police depart after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/05/30/another-uprising-was-inevitable?cd-origin=rss

