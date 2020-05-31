Saturday Night Owls. From The Root: Here's how many people police killed in 2019

Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 02:30 Hits: 10

In January, Michael Harriott at The Rootwrote that we don’t really know how many people the police kill every year even though there are organizations that make an attempt to count. But, Harriott notes, they leave out killings that ought not to counted. One of main reasons we don’t know how many the police kill in any particular year, is because the police aren’t required to tell us. “So,” Harriott wrote, “we decided to count ourselves.” Results: 1,112 non-suicide-related deaths by police.

The effort was accomplished in partnership with D. Brian Burghart, the founder of Fatal Encounters—whose mission is creating “impartial, comprehensive, and searchable national database of people killed during interactions with law enforcement”—to see how many people police kill each year.

After we sorted through the data, here are some other startling facts about 2019’s officer-involved killings: A black person was three-and-a-half times more likely to be killed by cop than a white person.

A Hispanic person was one-and-a-half times more likely to be killed by a police officer than a white person

An unarmed black person was three times more likely to be killed by police than a white person with no weapon

An unarmed black person fleeing the scene was six times more likely than a white person to be killed by a police officer.

“I can't bring myself to watch yet another video, not because I don't care, but because we're all just a few videos away from becoming completely desensitized. The public execution of Black folks will never be normal.” ~~Andrena Sawyer

