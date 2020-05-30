Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Aftermath of the taking of a life

Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 11:30 Hits: 4

So much more yet to be written but for now:

As an ER doctor for 2 decades I know that #GeorgeFloyd was killed. Believe what you saw in the video. He did not die because of heart disease or intoxicants, he died because Derek Chauvin killed pinned him to the ground on his chest with his knee in his neck. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/QXjV7KdYpj

Clare Malone/FiveThirtyEight:

After Minneapolis, Can Trump’s Law-And-Order Strategy Work?

It was a familiar law and order message from Trump. But he tweeted it into an unfamiliar America: Over 100,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in the past few months. One out of every four workers has filed for unemployment. As the country lives through actual American carnage, will Trump’s law and order message resonate as it once did? Or will the bleak realities of 2020 prove inhospitable to the man who once proclaimed, “I alone can fix it”? …

The law and order message might not sit so well in 2020. The country has now lived through years of controversies over video-taped killings by police, and the pandemic makes the world feel more chaotic day by day. We’ll have to wait to see the social and political reaction to the demonstrations in Minnesota, but there might be more sympathy for the turbulent feelings that make people riot or protest. While many will still roundly condemn looting, it’s perhaps easier for a greater number of us to imagine the kind of jagged anger — grief, if we’re being concise about it — that causes it than it was four years ago.