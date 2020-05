Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 03:40 Hits: 6

The prime minister of Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat federation has been questioned in a potential corruption case involving the purchase of 100 respirators from China for coronavirus patients.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bosniak-croat-federation-respirators-china-coronavirus-corruption/30642876.html