Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 23:49 Hits: 5

On Friday, CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang reported that the White House has now issued lockdown orders. The development comes as protests against the police killing of George Floyd in…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/white-house-goes-into-lockdown-as-george-floyd-protests-in-dc-rage-hotter-report/