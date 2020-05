Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 04:49 Hits: 6

In Poland, the official contact-tracing app released by the government has spurred the debate on privacy and surveillance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Critics see ample opportunity for abuse.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-contact-tracing-reignites-polish-privacy-debate/a-53600913?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf