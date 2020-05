Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 19:55 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered his administration to begin the process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China, but stopped short of calling an immediate end to privileges that have helped the territory remain a global financial center.

