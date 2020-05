Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 08:42 Hits: 8

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia is expected to continue trading in a cautious mode next week as market sentiment will be largely influenced by external factors, especially the ongoing United States-China tensions. The ongoing trade war would be the major catalysts for global equity markets next week.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/05/30/bursa-malaysia-to-trade-in-cautious-mode-next-week