Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 20:23 Hits: 4

Former Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder. What does data tell us about repercussions officers face after on-duty killings?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2020/0529/Despite-furor-accountability-lags-for-police.-Here-s-why-it-might-change?icid=rss