In Show of Solidarity, Public Transit Workers Refuse to Transport Police Units or Those Arrested at #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd Protests

Julia Conley, staff writer
Unionized public bus drivers in Minneapolis are refusing to aid police in transporting arrested protesters to jail, in a show of solidarity that one supporter on social media called "a game-changer" as civil rights advocates demand justice for George Floyd.
