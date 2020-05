Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 17:59 Hits: 4

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto have discussed Kyiv-Budapest bilateral ties at a time Hungary is blocking NATO initiatives because of a restrictive language law in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-hungary-seek-to-overcome-impasse-over-language-law-impeding-nato-initiatives/30642262.html