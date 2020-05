Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 17:40 Hits: 4

Moscow police have arrested at least 20 people in single-person protests to support journalist Ilya Azar, now in jail for 15 days. DW guest columnist Alexander Plushchev was detained for the second time in two days.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russian-police-arrest-moscow-protesters-for-second-day-in-a-row/a-53623260?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf