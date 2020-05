Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 15:51 Hits: 3

Our reporters returned to the city of Bouaké, in Ivory Coast, which was held for 10 years by the northern rebellion during the First Ivorian Civil War. This metropolis, located in the centre of the country, now wants to move on from years of conflict and ditch its label of "rebel city".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20200529-revisited-ivory-coast-s-rebel-city-of-bouak%C3%A9-looks-to-the-future